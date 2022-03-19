StockNews.com Upgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Strong-Buy

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.