StockNews.com Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

In related news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.