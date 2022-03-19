StockNews.com Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to “Hold”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

WELL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

