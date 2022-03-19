StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

