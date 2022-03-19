StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STNE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.