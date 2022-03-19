STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.