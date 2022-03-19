Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $169,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 131.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.34 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.