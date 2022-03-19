Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $169,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 131.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.34 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
