Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $98,000 in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HUT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

