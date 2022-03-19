Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.11. 14,439,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

