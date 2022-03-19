Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

