Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

