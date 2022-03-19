Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Dollar General stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

