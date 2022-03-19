Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.72. 104,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

