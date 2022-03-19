Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,047,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,749,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

