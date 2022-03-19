Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.