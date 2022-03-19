Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

