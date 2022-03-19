Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

