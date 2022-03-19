Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

