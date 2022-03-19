Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in American International Group by 444.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 501,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

AIG opened at $61.03 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

