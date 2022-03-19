Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.71 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $294.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

