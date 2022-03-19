Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

