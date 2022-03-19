Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Garmin by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

