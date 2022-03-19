Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,285 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in CoStar Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,370,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

