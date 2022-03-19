Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 791 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after acquiring an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

