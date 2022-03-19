Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 193 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.