Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,386 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

