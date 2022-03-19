Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 630 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zscaler by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.66.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.