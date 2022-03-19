Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 928 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

