Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $114,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,646 shares of company stock worth $505,746. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

