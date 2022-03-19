SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

SXC opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

