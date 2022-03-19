Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Tops $37.86 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $561,820.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.80 or 0.07073775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,260,893 coins and its circulating supply is 348,089,376 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

