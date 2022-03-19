Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150.88 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($196.20).

On Monday, February 14th, Shaun Wills purchased 73 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($195.55).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,002.37).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($194.94).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.12) on Friday. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.96. The firm has a market cap of £133.85 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.40) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superdry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.90).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

