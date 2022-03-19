Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SUUIF stock remained flat at $$9.25 during midday trading on Friday. 2,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.