S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

