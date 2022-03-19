Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 213.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 278,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

