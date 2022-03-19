SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.30% of SYNNEX worth $142,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of SNX opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.