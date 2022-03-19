Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

