Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.50. 30,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,693,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -620.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.