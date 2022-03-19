Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TTCF opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
