Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.