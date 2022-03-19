Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on the stock.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.22).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 500 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £723.11 million and a PE ratio of 29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.70. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,072.05). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Insiders acquired 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last 90 days.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

