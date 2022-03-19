Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)
