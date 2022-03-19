Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

