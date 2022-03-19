Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

