Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELDF. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.03.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

