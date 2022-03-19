Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

