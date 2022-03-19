Tellor (TRB) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. Tellor has a total market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $20.62 or 0.00049161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00035916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,385,473 coins and its circulating supply is 2,312,012 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

