TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 130,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,694 shares.The stock last traded at $25.77 and had previously closed at $25.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.