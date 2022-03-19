Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

TX opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

