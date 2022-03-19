Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.