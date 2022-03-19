The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

