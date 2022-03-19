The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 0.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

